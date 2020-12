Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 15:58 Hits: 6

The UN Secretary-General, António Guterres, has described the fight against the climate crisis as the top priority for the 21st Century, in a passionate, uncompromising speech delivered on Wednesday at Columbia University in New York.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1079032