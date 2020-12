Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 02 December 2020 00:00 Hits: 6

Donor governments pledge a record amount to UNHCR, for UNHCR to continue to deliver life-saving aid and to protect the rights of nearly 80 million refugees, displaced and stateless people from the start of 2021 at its annual pledging conference in Geneva.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/12/5fc79c4c4/donors-show-solidarity-refugees-steadfast-support-unhcr-programmes-2021.html