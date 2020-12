Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 11:26 Hits: 1

A staggering two-thirds of world’s school-aged children – 1.3 billion children aged 3-17 – do not have internet connection in their homes, preventing them from learning vital skills needed to compete in the modern economy, a new UN report has revealed.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1078872