Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 16:44 Hits: 2

The UN refugee agency, UNHCR, appealed to Ethiopia on Tuesday for urgent access to 96,000 Eritrean refugees in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, saying the month-long conflict in Tigray had left them without vital supplies.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1078912