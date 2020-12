Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 20:05 Hits: 6

Almost a quarter of a million people have died in Yemen’s war, the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said on its website on Tuesday, confirming the huge toll from a conflict that has ravaged Yemen’s economy and created the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/12/1078972