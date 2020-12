Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 01 December 2020 00:00 Hits: 2

Armed groups in Mali trafficking children for labour in gold mines, using profits to enrich combatants, fuel the arms trade and finance the violence.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/12/5fc62ead4/child-trafficking-mali-increasing-conflict-covid-19.html