Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 17:05 Hits: 0

Achieving a world where all people have equal access to opportunities is a goal worth fighting for, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said on Monday in a speech calling for greater inclusion of persons with disabilities in society, including in COVID-19 response and recovery.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/11/1078802