Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 30 November 2020 22:14 Hits: 5

With the COVID-19 pandemic heightening the dangers of gender-based violence and human trafficking, action on these two fronts is needed now more than ever, the head of the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) said on Monday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/11/1078812