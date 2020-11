Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Sunday, 29 November 2020 04:57 Hits: 10

Commemorating the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, UN Secretary-General António Guterres urged Israeli and Palestinian leaders to explore every opening to “restore hope” for a two-State solution.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/11/1078732