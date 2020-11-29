The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

First Person: ‘people with disabilities are the greatest untapped resource on the planet’

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Hits: 5

First Person: ‘people with disabilities are the greatest untapped resource on the planet’ Worldwide, persons with disabilities experience higher levels of unemployment and economic inactivity than non-disabled persons. Ahead of International Day of Persons with Disabilities, Mike Hess, US-based entrepreneur and founder of the Blind Institute of Technology, spoke to UN News as part of the International Labour Organization (ILO) photography project "Dignity at Work: The American Experience".

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/11/1078602

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version