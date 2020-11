Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 27 November 2020

Hunger is on the rise in southern Madagascar due to consecutive years of drought, affecting half the region’s population, or 1.5 million people, and forcing most families to eat insects, the World Food Programme (WFP) reported on Friday.

