Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 27 November 2020 17:50 Hits: 7

A pattern of enforced disappearance – and impunity for such acts - persists in Iraq, according to a report published on Friday by the UN Committee charged with monitoring how well the country upholds its international obligations in dealing with the issue.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/11/1078702