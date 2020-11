Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 17:05 Hits: 5

Israel’s military operations and prolonged closure of Gaza, has caused economic damage of $16.7 billion between 2007 and 2018, driving the poverty rate up almost fourfold compared to what it might have otherwise been, the UN trade and development agency UNCTAD said in a report published on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/11/1078532