Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 25 November 2020 18:53 Hits: 7

Although much progress has been made in highlighting the pressing issue of violence against women and girls, UN Secretary-General António Guterres is pushing the world to go further towards ending what he has characterized as a blight on all societies.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/11/1078562