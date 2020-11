Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 24 November 2020 17:27 Hits: 13

With the COVID-19 pandemic precipitating one of the world’s worst health, socioeconomic and humanitarian crises in over a century, the UN chief told a high-level discussion on Tuesday to seize the opportunity “to make real, foundational, and necessary change”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/11/1078442