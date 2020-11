Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 23 November 2020 17:59 Hits: 13

Two top UN officials called for an end to the long-running conflict in Afghanistan on Monday, telling a major conference in Geneva that normality could only return to the country if there was a sustained ceasefire.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/11/1078342