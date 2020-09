Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 17:14

Humanitarians have stepped up assistance to communities “on the brink”, who have been affected by devastating flooding in Africa’s Sahel region, where several hundred thousand people have been displaced by seasonal rains.

