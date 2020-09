Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020

The UN Secretary-General on Thursday made an unequivocal case for strengthening multilateralism and building trust among the countries of the world in the face of the devastating coronavirus pandemic, which has exposed gaps on multiple fronts.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1073462