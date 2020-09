Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 25 September 2020

The President of the State of Palestine addressed, via a pre-recorded video, the United Nations General Assembly on Friday, highlighting the suffering of his people and the misery they experience every day “while the world stands by watching.”

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1073712