Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 20:43 Hits: 4

The UN is warning of an impending hunger pandemic across the world, partly a consequence of the COVID-19 pandemic. With the World Food Programme (WFP) preparing to launch an unprecedented food aid operation, UN News spoke to WFP Assistant Executive-Director Valerie Guarnieri, on the devastating rise in hunger, and the scale of funding needed to feed those most vulnerable.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1073532