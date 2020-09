Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 24 September 2020 23:56 Hits: 6

Somalia is working with its international partners to build a democratic, inclusive and prosperous country for its citizens, President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, known as ‘Farmajo’, told the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1073552