Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 25 September 2020

The COVID-19 pandemic provides an opportunity to focus on the importance of achieving a sustainable future for all people and the planet, the President of Timor-Leste said in his speech to the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Thursday.

