Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 15:14 Hits: 5

The UN system is standing in solidarity with landlocked developing countries, which lack access to vital trade links, and supporting them in their efforts to rebuild once the global coronavirus pandemic abates, Secretary-General António Guterres said on Wednesday.

