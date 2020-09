Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 19:23 Hits: 6

The COVID-19 pandemic has been a stress test for the world, and has exposed our past mistakes and failures, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the President of Kazakhstan, told world leaders, during his address to the General Debate of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1073322