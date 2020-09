Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 23:03 Hits: 6

President Ashraf Ghani of Afghanistan told the 75th session of the UN General Assembly on Wednesday that his country was moving into the next five years “with a clear plan for progressing the values of the UN”, which are enshrined in its own constitution.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1073362