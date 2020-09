Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 16:35 Hits: 5

Šefik Džaferović, the Bosnia and Herzegovina Head of State, used his address to the General Debate of the General Assembly on Wednesday to praise the European Union’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the help it has given to non-EU countries, such as his own.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1073262