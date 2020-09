Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 14:09 Hits: 1

In his centerpiece address to the historic and unprecedented 75th session of the UN General Assembly, Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday appealed for global solidarity to overcome the COVID-19, and again call for a global ceasefire during the pandemic, by the end of the year.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1072972