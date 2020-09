Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 15:58 Hits: 3

The COVID-19 pandemic may have prevented world leaders coming to New York to address the General Assembly in person, but the president of the world body stressed on Tuesday that the need for deliberation, is “higher than ever”.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1073012