Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 16:04 Hits: 3

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has highlighted social and economic measures his administration implemented, to address the COVID-19 pandemic and what he views as the politicization of the virus in South America’s largest country.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1072982