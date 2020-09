Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 19:45 Hits: 3

As the world enters the threshold of the century’s third decade, it continues to face “emerging and unprecedented challenges”, Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani, Emir of Qatar, told the opening session of the UN High-level General Debate on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1073082