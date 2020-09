Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 20:55 Hits: 3

Iran is not a “bargaining chip” to be factored into elections and domestic policy in the United States, the country’s President, Hassan Rouhani has said, stressing that the overall era of dominance and hegemony by a few world powers is “long over.”

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1073122