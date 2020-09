Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 22 September 2020 22:08 Hits: 4

Addressing the General Assembly’s annual high-level debate, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday called on the international community to strengthen cooperation on a range of pressing issues and praised the UN’s successes, particularly through adherence to the world body’s Charter, in ensuring the post-war peace.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1073152