Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 00:35 Hits: 5

Facing the coronavirus pandemic, the global community is at an inflection point, which should spur fresh thinking about broader international cooperation and way to ensure a sustainable and fair future for all, Iván Duque, the President of Colombia told the UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

