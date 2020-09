Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 23 September 2020 04:56 Hits: 3

The President of Sri Lanka has highlighted the success of his country’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic, underscoring the importance of a well-coordinated approach, underpinned by robust local health care system, to contain the disease.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1073202