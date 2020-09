Articles

Salah's message to world leaders at the UN General Assembly: 'Let's make sure all children, including refugees, can go to school and achieve their dreams.'

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/press/2020/9/5f68bc874/mohamed-salah-call-connected-quality-education-refugee-children-un-general.html