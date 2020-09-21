The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

LIVE: UN 'only as strong as its members' Guterres tells UN75 event, looking to the future On Monday the UN marks the 75 years of the Organization with a High-level meeting featuring many world leaders. The theme is, “The future we want, the United Nations we need”, and there is a strong focus on the role of youth, and ensuring the UN remains relevant for future generations. Highlights:  •     Live broadcast of High-level meeting •    UNcomplicated podcast: the UN turns 75 •    UN75 photo story  •    Richard Curtis video, Nations United •   Lid Is On podcast, narrated by Julia Roberts •   W.H. Auden's "Hymn to the United Nations"

