Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 12:07 Hits: 4

The results are in from a massive, unprecedented crowd-sourcing survey of international opinion, launched in January 2020 to mark the 75th anniversary of the United Nations. Participants from all walks of life, women, men, girls and boys in developed and developing countries were encouraged to share their hopes and fears for the future and how the UN can help to bring about change.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1072552