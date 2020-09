Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

Congolese rights activist Sabuni Francoise Chikunda is the regional winner for Africa for the UNHCR Nansen Refugee Award for her work with fellow refugees in Uganda.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/stories/2020/9/5f59d6914/activist-turns-adversity-fresh-start-refugee-women.html