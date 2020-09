Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Monday, 21 September 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

The everyday heroes from Africa, Asia, Europe and the Middle East are being honoured for their outstanding humanitarian work.

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/latest/2020/9/5f620aab4/unhcr-names-nansen-refugee-award-regional-winners.html