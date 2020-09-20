The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Fighting drug trafficking in the Golden Triangle: a UN Resident Coordinator blog

Category: Immigrants & Refugees

Fighting drug trafficking in the Golden Triangle: a UN Resident Coordinator blog Drug trafficking has long been a problem in the Golden Triangle, the region where Thailand’s Chiang Rai province meets Myanmar and Laos. In this blog, Gita Sabharwal, UN Resident Coordinator in Thailand, and Jeremy Douglas, who represents the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in Southeast Asia and the Pacific, explain how the United Nations and the Thai government are working together to tackle the issue.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1071192

