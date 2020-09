Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 18:05 Hits: 4

The Global Goals represent the future for millions of girls who want education, women who fight for equality, and youth fighting for clean air, UN Messenger of Peace Malala Yousafzai said on Friday, at a side event of the General Assembly, challenging Member States, “when are you planning to do the work”?

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1072782