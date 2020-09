Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 20:48 Hits: 4

Ambassadors, senior UN officials, representatives of global sports organizations, and managers of some of the world’s top athletes met virtually on Friday to underline the role that sport can play in combating violent extremism and radicalization.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1072762