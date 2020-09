Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 18 September 2020

The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has urged Turkey to launch an immediate independent investigation into violations and abuses committed in parts of north, northwest and northeast Syria, which are under the control of its forces and affiliated armed groups.

