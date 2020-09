Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 09:16 Hits: 5

The United Nations is marking the first ever International Equal Pay Day, on Friday, drawing attention to the gender pay gap – the difference between what a woman earns compared to a man, for work of equal value – and the systemic inequalities it is rooted in.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1072722