Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Friday, 18 September 2020 00:00 Hits: 3

Efforts are continuing in Greece to shelter asylum seekers made homeless in a series of fires that devastated Moria Reception and Identification Centre in Lesvos last week. Close to 5,000 people are now...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2020/9/5f64713a4/greece-update-lesvos-situation-moria-fires.html