Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Thursday, 17 September 2020 17:41 Hits: 3

A Japanese principle that finds beauty in broken things, should serve as guidance for today’s fractured world as we navigate out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Secretary-General António Guterres said on Thursday during the annual ceremony at UN Headquarters to mark the International Day of Peace on 21 September.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1072622