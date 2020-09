Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Unless governments act now, millions of the world’s most vulnerable people could be pushed into contemporary forms of slavery and other exploitation due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a UN independent human rights expert has said.

