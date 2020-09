Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 16:45 Hits: 1

The northern hemisphere experienced its warmest August ever, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Tuesday, amid searing conditions that have contributed to devastating wildfires on the west coast of the United States.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1072412