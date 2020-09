Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 20:23 Hits: 2

The spectre of famine has returned to Yemen as donor countries fail to make good on their 2020 pledges, amidst an upsurge in fighting, fresh hurdles for aid deliveries, and ongoing efforts to nail down a nationwide ceasefire, the Security Council heard on Tuesday.

Read more https://news.un.org/feed/view/en/story/2020/09/1072422