Articles

Category: Immigrants & Refugees Published on Tuesday, 15 September 2020 00:00 Hits: 1

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is saddened by the deaths of three Rohingya refugees who disembarked in northern Aceh, Indonesia last week. Among the arrivals one young man and two young women, all under...

Read more https://www.unhcr.org/news/briefing/2020/9/5f6069764/seven-month-ordeal-sea-takes-toll-rohingya-refugees-indonesia.html